Get your party face on: Hawke's Bay makeup artists turn routine into a fun event

Makeup artists Josie Brenstrum and Candice Dear.

'Tis the season to be jolly and that means it's time to party.

Which also means you get to dress up, put on some makeup and have fun. It's a special time of the year and, if you would like to look and feel fantastic, I have the solution for you.

Makeup artists Josie Brenstrum and Candice Dear are here to help.

The pair, who have more than 30 years' experience between them and have worked together on many occasions, are offering group makeup sessions.

"A bit like a wedding really," Josie said.

"If you have a group of friends or work colleagues all going to the same party or just all going out on the same evening, get them together, bring a bottle of bubbles, and Candice and I will do your makeup.

"You can choose whatever look you like whether it be bold or subtle, sit back and have some fun. You can ask us questions and we will talk about what we are doing, and why, so you will also pick up some great makeup tips," Josie said.

They have seen lots of trends come and go over the years but it always comes back to bold lips and champagne shimmer. "It's a look that can start the day off and finish it, no matter where you are," Candice said.

They both agreed that skin was in at the moment. "It's so important to look after your skin," Candice said.

Beautiful skin makes for beautiful makeup.

"If we could give everyone one tip it would be 'good skincare'. People assume makeup hides everything. It doesn't. You have to have a nice glowing face first. It's all about the base.

"Imagine a blank canvas and painting on to it. If it's smooth, you get a much better finish, if it's rough and textured the look is completely different."

They recommend using products with hyaluronic acid in them and both agree that Ultraceuticals, available at Visage in Taradale and MeCHE in Havelock North, is an excellent product. They also say make sure you use a moisturiser with SPF in it — preferably 50-plus.

Josie said it was never too late to start looking after your skin. "Doesn't matter how old you are, it's not too late. You will be pleasantly surprised at how quickly you will notice a difference.

"I have had brides-to-be come to me with skin issues. It can be anything from the environment you spend a lot of time in, hormonal, spots, sore tight skin or dry skin. I always recommend Ultraceuticals. Sometimes within a few days, they are telling us that they can see and feel an improvement.

"Once you have your skin sorted use a fresh-tinted moisturiser for a skin-like finish. You don't want it to look thick and cakey."

Candice and Josie have worked together on many weddings with big bridal parties.

"We love working together, empowering each other and being part of someone's special day," Candice said

They are professional, have amazing product knowledge and "are always researching and talking about makeup and what's new out there".

So if you have a special event coming up, grab some friends and make a date with Josie and Candice.