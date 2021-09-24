Get moving at Movement and reach your fitness goals

Justin and Cheri Wilson outside their Havelock Nothe gym Movement. Photo / Paul Taylor

People are talking with their feet at Movement (MVT) in Havelock North.

The newly opened gym has been buzzing with new members enjoying the functional fitness classes.

Owners Justin and Cheri Wilson say the support from the community and wider Hawke's Bay has "blown our minds".

Justin is the face of the gym, however he says it's not about him, "it's about you".

"Our classes are individually based. They are based on how you want to work, not how I want you to work. I'm not standing at the front yelling at you. I show you how to do the different exercises, then move through the class helping with technique," Justin said.

"My goal is to help you reach your fitness level, and that is different for everyone. We build up fitness levels by getting people into shape."

Justin says these days we tend to sit a lot more with our phone in hand.

"Exercising is just so good for you. If you wake up in the morning and think 'oh, my back is sore', or 'ooch, my hip hurts' that's even more reason to get moving. Building strength at all ages is important.

"Our classes are based on multi-joint and multi-muscle movements. Basically, they mimic everyday movements. We use weights to build fitness and to make you stronger.

"You just need to make a decision to start moving and do it. If you stop, other parts of your body start hurting as well. You don't want to get to the stage that if you fall over you don't have the strength to get up again."

When I visited the gym on Monday, a class was just finishing. One of the members, Debbie, told me she just loved it.

"It's my fourth time and I love the variety. There are lots of classes, so you can be flexible with times. Justin is amazing and caters to everyone's individual needs and injuries."

Movement also has group classes for 50-plus, with a maximum of 12 per class. The classes run on Tuesday and Thursday for eight weeks.

Cheri, who grew up in Hawke's Bay, says her husband is great at what he does and is good with names.

Justin Wilson owner and fitness instructor at Movement in Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

He played professional rugby for eight years, and was picked for the New Zealand Sevens and NZ Māori teams.

The couple left New Zealand 13 years ago for Spain, where Justin was a rugby player/ coach. They went from there to Ireland and then to Melbourne in Australia, where they spent the next 10 years.

It was in Melbourne that Justin trained as a fitness trainer and then ran a successful gym.

"The desire to come home has been with me for a long time," Cheri said.

"Covid was the push we needed. We feel so lucky to be home."

Justin says their goal is to create a friendly culture. "If you have a fitness goal, book a free trial on our website and come in and talk to us. You will find our environment is not in the least bit scary. Exercise not only improves your fitness and strength it also improves your mental health."

Movement, at 15 Cooper St, Havelock North, does not lock clients into contracts.

For more information, go to movementhb.co.nz