Get in behind local theatre production

The cast of Footrot Flats, brought to you by Theatre Hawke's Bay.

Treat yourself to a night of homegrown entertainment, great food and laughs with Kiwi classic Footrot Flats, brought to you by Theatre Hawke's Bay.

Opening on Thursday, November 19, at Theatre Hawke's Bay, Murray Ball's iconic 80s cartoon characters will come to life.

Director Jacquie Hills said an outstanding cast and support team have been gathered to create a stunning trip to our Kiwi past.

"Who knew Murray Ball's iconic Footrot Flats would ultimately be made into a stage show and a movie," Hills said.

"This is Kiwiana at its best and just in time for Christmas."

Footrot Flats was written for the stage by New Zealand's most successful playwright, Roger Hall, in 1983, predating the movie.

The music was written by Philip Norman, with lyrics by AK Grant.

"It's time to reacquaint yourself with Wal, Cooch, Cheeky, Aunt Dolly, Prince Charles and mischievous Pongo," Hills said.

"Adding to the humour, bleating sheep will entertain with a reluctant ram, alongside a Cat named Horse, Major the pig dog, an amorous sow and of course Dog and his paramour Jess."

Hills is a committed fan of Hall's work and has directed and performed in a range of his shows.

This included the role of Cheeky Hobson with Group Theatre several decades ago.

"Directing Footrot Flats has been on my bucket list for several years and finally the time has come," she said.

"There are many not-to-be-missed highlights within the performances, songs and the creativity in the costume and props."

Although written in the 1980s and based on a cartoon, in true Roger Hall style there is also depth within this comedy.

The decision to live in town or country, the frustrations of farming, relationships, finding work that is satisfying and how to care for the environment.

"With the events of 2020 it is time to celebrate the survival of this community theatre, have a jolly good laugh and get ready for the festive season."

Fans, old and new have until December 5 to see the show, including a matinee on November 28.

On at the Playhouse Theatre, cnr of Alexandra and Hastings Sts, Hastings, November 19 - December 5.

Tickets are available through iTICKET or email usherwood33@gmail.com to arrange large bookings.

Show $35 each. Seniors $25. Child $20 (under 15). Family $90 ( 2 adults 2 children). Dinner and show $65 per person.

"Get in behind" this great local production!