The German and New Zealand air forces are conducting a large-scale training exercise together. Photo / Defence Force

Once on opposite sides of history, the German and New Zealand air forces are now flying together in a large-scale training exercise in Aotearoa’s skies.

On Monday, Hawke’s Bay residents spotted two Luftwaffe aircraft flying overhead as part of training routes stretching from Marlborough in the South Island to Taupō in the North Island, passing through Dannevirke and Napier.

The German Air Force is in New Zealand for its first large-scale joint exercise with the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF), focused on testing key capabilities that support combat operations, including security forces (with patrol dogs), rescue firefighters, aviation fuel specialists and air movements operators.

“The RNZAF have worked with the GAF [German Air Force] on exercises and in various other activities in the past, but hosting a deployment of this size is a first,” the NZ Defence Force says in a Facebook post.

The German contingent, five aircraft including three A400M Atlas transporters, an Airbus A330 and an A321, arrived at Base Ohakea on Thursday, where personnel were welcomed with a pōwhiri led by Base Commander Group Captain Peter Gibson.