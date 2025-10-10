Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Geordie Beamish: Hawke’s Bay’s first world athletics champion home and kick’n back

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

US-based Geordie Beamish, or George, to use the name given by mum and dad Simon and Josie, back home for a break in Havelock North, less than four weeks after becoming Hawke's Bay's first world athletics champion. Photo / Doug Laing

Hawke’s Bay’s most successful runner on the world stage is home for a break, knowing that competing at the top level means he won’t be running in front of a home crowd any time soon.

Geordie Beamish won the 3000 metres final at the World Athletics in Tokyo on September 15, thus becoming the Bay’s first world (outdoor) athletics champion, in addition to being the first indoors.

