Updated

Gene technology bill: Hawke’s Bay apple CEO says it’s needed, but critics remain

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Chris Luxon and Minister Judith Collins announced that the Government will end restrictions on gene technology. Video / Jason Oxenham
  • Tony Martin, CEO of Prevar, says New Zealand’s apple and pear industry needs the Government’s new Gene Technology Bill.
  • Hawke’s Bay MPs Catherine Wedd and Katie Nimon support the Bill, citing benefits for growers and climate targets.
  • Opponents such as Phyllis Tichinin argue the Bill could cost New Zealand $10-$20 billion annually in lost revenue.

A chief executive of a Hawke’s Bay company developing and commercialising new apple and pear varieties says New Zealand’s $1 billion export industry needs the Government’s Gene Technology Bill.

One economic consultancy firm has already raised concerns that the fallout from losing ‘GM free’ status could reduce NZ exports

Save

