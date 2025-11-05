Garage fire which sent plumes of smoke over Havelock North extinguished
Smoke from the garage fire in Havelock North. Photo / Lee Winters
A garage fire sent plumes of black smoke across Havelock North before being extinguished by firefighters.
Fire and Emergency NZ were called to a tree and garage fire just after 2.30pm on Wednesday, near the corner of Te Aute Rd and Lipscombe Cres.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said
three fire trucks arrived to find a residential garage “fully involved”.
Firefighters contained the fire shortly after 3pm. There were no injuries.