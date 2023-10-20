Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Gail Pope: Irish regiment’s doctor’s ‘kindness’ recalled in Napier

5 mins to read
Gilt button from Dr Spencer’s 18th Royal Irish Regiment officer’s tunic, circa 1860.

Safely stored among the collection of the Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust is Dr William Isaac Spencer’s 18th Royal Irish Regiment officer’s tunic.

This red tunic is beautifully embroidered in gold thread and fastened with gilt

