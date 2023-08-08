Te Rangi Huata addresses those gathered atop Pukekauhau Pā to greet the stars of Matariki. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

Before dawn on Monday, with frost underfoot and the temperature slowly climbing just above zero, a quiet group stood around flickering braziers atop Pukekaihau Pā.

They were there, in front of Te Hohou I Te Rongo, looking out across the sleeping streets of Waipukurau, to greet the stars of Matariki as they rose.

The rise of Matariki in the winter skies above Aotearoa New Zealand is an important time in the Māori calendar, as it signifies the start of the Māori new year - it is a sign for people to gather, to honour the dead, celebrate the present and plan for the future.

The temperature climbed to just above zero but those gathered were wrapped up warmly.

In the quiet dark, the names of those recently passed were being read out.

Also quiet - karakia, heads bowed in prayer.

Then heads and voices raised in song, waiata rising into the frosty air and mingling with the quiet pre-dawn sounds of Waipukurau waking and readying itself for a working day.

Te Rani Huata spoke to those gathered, explaining the significance of the words scribed into the braziers that were giving out a welcome warmth. Words and phrases symbolic of Matariki.

Exham Wichman spoke to mihi out to the group that had spent months planning Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay’s Matariki events, which began that dawn atop Pukukaihau Pā.

Braziers scribed with phrases symbolic of Matariki warmed the crowd. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

As the group watched the sky lighten, Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker spoke to them of how Matariki gives her hope. ”How we come together as a community is important. We’re stronger together, and to stand here on Pukekaihau ... a beautiful place to be standing ... and to share this morning, makes me look forward to how we will work together and look after each other as a community in the next 12 months.”

Following tradition, those gathered stayed until they could see one another’s faces in the light of the dawn. Then they descended to share food and warm drinks at the rooms of Te Taiwhenua ō Tamatea at the base of the hill.

As the sun topped the horizon, the gathering descended the hill to share kai and hot drinks. Photo /Jackie Lowry

Celebrations continued on Tuesday with schools competing fiercely at Ki-O-Rahi tournament at Russell Park, followed with He Waka Maimai Aroha - a ceremony to remember loved ones - at A’Deane Park and will culminate with family celebrations at Russell Park on Friday.

The family celebration begins on Friday at 5pm, at Russell Park, River Terrace Waipukurau. There will be live music and entertainment, kai and drinks, moments for remembrance and a place of connection and renewal for all.

The event will end with a fireworks display at 8pm.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council asks that during the fireworks pet owners make sure to have a safe place for them, whether inside the home or in an enclosure outside.

Dogs can become scared and run away so make sure they are wearing their collar and tags. The council’s animal services team is available for any issues - phone 06 857 8060.

If you own horses that live around the vicinity of Russell Park, Kirsty Lawrence from the Waipukurau Jockey Club has offered a safe space for horses. Contact Kirsty via lawrenceracing@mail.com or send a message through the Waipukurau Jockey Club Facebook page.



