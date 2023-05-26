Advertisement

From the MTG: The last flight of the Bismark

Hawkes Bay Today
By Te Hira Henderson
5 mins to read
The last cruise of the German battleship Bismarck, firing a broadside at the British battlecruiser HMS Hood in May 1941 - shortly before it sank in the Atlantic, with the loss of 2300 lives.

Today, 82 years ago on May 27, 1941, German battleship Bismarck was sunk - 114 survived, 2086 did not.

Three miles deep on the ocean floor are almost 3500 men from this epic ocean battle.

