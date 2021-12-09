From the MTG: Steamship stranded broadside on beach

Charming watercolour painted by Alfred Jarman belies the traumatic conditions under which the steamship Star of the South became stranded. Photo / Supplied

Less than the size of an A4 sheet of paper, this delicate, charming watercolour painted by Alfred Jarman was donated to the Hawke's Bay Museum's Trust by Mrs Coleman from Havelock North in 1936.

The seemingly tranquil scene, dated June 25, 1870, belies the traumatic conditions under which the steamship Star of the South became stranded broadside, on the beach about "half a mile beyond the Shamrock Hotel" on Napier's foreshore.

The artist Alfred Jarman, draughtsman in the Napier Survey office, has brought the scene alive by providing a sense of movement with the wind-bent tussock grass and the waves gently lapping the foreshore.

Seemingly deep in conversation, two men stand nonchalantly beside an empty clinker boat, another two stand just below the ship's ladder, while a fifth on board the stranded steamer, struggles to tighten a thick rope or cable attached to an anchor.

The jagged outline of Cape Kidnappers can be seen in the background.

The Star of the South, a wooden steamer with an iron framework, was built at New Castle upon Tyne, England in 1863. The vessel had three masts and measured about 41 metres in length. The steamship, captained by William Bendall, was a regular trader between Napier and Auckland.

On June 23, 1870, a day after setting sail from Auckland for Napier, the Star of the South, quaintly and fondly known by Napier locals as the Star, arrived off Kinikini on the Māhia Peninsula.

Here, the crew landed 20 empty casks and picked up 17 tuns (large casks) of whale oil. Next, the vessel journeyed to the Te Hoe whaling station where they took on board a further 25 tuns of whale oil. The Star then anchored off Māhia where a cargo of 25 casks of tallow and two boatloads of sheepskins were loaded. At 7.30 that evening they left Māhia for Napier.

As the weather was clear and starlit Captain Bendall, before retiring to his cabin, instructed Tyson the man at the wheel, to steer the vessel south-west and "keep it steady".

When he awoke at 1 o'clock the following morning, Captain Bendall went on deck and noticed that although the night sky was still clear, the land was covered in a thick haze.

After looking at the bearings, he concluded that they were at least six miles (10 kilometres) north-east of Ahuriri Bluff and still had about 8 miles (13 kilometres) to travel. Captain Bendall's aim was for the Star to arrive at the Iron Pot at 2am, "when the moon rose", and, as there was still a distance to sail, he did not think it was necessary to ease the speed.

Bendall then struck up a conversation with a passenger named Walker who, unable to sleep, was strolling up and down the deck.

Suddenly, both men heard the terrifying sound of "surf on the starboard bow" and the vessel "grinding on the sand". Bendall ordered the man at the wheel to "Hard a-starboard" and then quickly telegraphed the engineer to "stop her" and "full speed astern" in order to attempt to turn the Star around.

The engines were quickly put into reverse to try and extract the vessel from its dangerous position. In the process, the vessel was thrown broadside and stranded on the beach.

Bendall quickly ordered a warp and kedge (anchor) to be run out – a boat was lowered with five men on board and the kedge run out directly in line with the vessel. The damage was extensive as the straining of the vessel when it hit the shoreline had caused the main riggings to break and one of the masts to dislodge.

Although some of the iron stanchions in the hold had given way – one was broken and two bent - no sea water had entered, so fortunately the cargo remained dry.

Not knowing exactly where the vessel had grounded, Captain Bendall ordered a boat to be lowered and rowed ashore. The crew returned with the news that they were "near the slaughter-house on Meanee Beach". On learning they had grounded so close to Napier the boat was then rowed to Ahuriri to obtain help.

Shortly after daylight a group of labourers, along with horses and drays, arrived to land the undamaged cargo. This was accomplished by the drays going alongside the vessel and the cargo lowered by means of slings.

As the high tide encroached and the Star was relieved of the weight of the cargo, salt water began to flow into the main hold and engine room. Captain Bendall then instructed that the vessel be stripped of everything which was able to be removed.

A Court of Enquiry into the incident was held in Napier the following day. To the relief of the public, Captain Bendall was exonerated from any blame as he was considered (according to the report in the Hawke's Bay Times), an "obliging gentleman" who was an "exceedingly cautious and careful seaman" in whom everyone had the utmost confidence.

On July 1, 1870, the stranded Star was sold for £341. For several weeks various attempts were made to get the vessel afloat until, defeated, all endeavours were abandoned. The once faithful and reliable Star was condemned and sold again, as a wreck, on November 4, 1870.

Through a fleeting moment in time, Alfred Jarman has captured the event and left us with an evocative reminder.

Gail Pope is social history curator at the MTG.