Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

From the MTG: New exhibition looks at history of freezing works

3 minutes to read

Hawke's Bay Farmers' Meat Company building, Whakatū, circa 1920s. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Te Hira Henderson

This morning we had a pōwhiri to bless and open our latest exhibition: A Bloody Business: the history of five Hawke's Bay freezing works.

This exhibition takes a historical look at some of the freezing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.