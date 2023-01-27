Fane Flaws touring with theatrical troupe BLERTA was a major influence on his life. Photo courtesy of Flaws Family

Iconic artist Fane Flaws died in 2021, leaving a legacy of prodigious artistic output and a bevy of bereft fans.

Flaws’ work will be honoured through an exhibition: Making a Mark: The Work of Fane Flaws, opening on March 11 at MTG Hawkes Bay Tai Ahuriri.

While many people in Hawke’s Bay know Flaws as a painter, the show focuses on performance and design aspects of his work.

The exhibition is about Flaw’s life as a director, musician and designer as it was in these areas that he invented and innovated. It was also here that Flaws made a mark, wrote himself into Aotearoa’s history books and was celebrated with countless awards and acknowledgments.

Flaws was a nationally recognised creative who grew up in Wellington but made a connection to the infamous BLERTA (Bruno Lawrence’s Electric Revelation and Travelling Apparition) crew based in Waimārama. It was also here in Hawke’s Bay that Flaws spent the last years of his life.

“There’s a huge community of family, friends and fans of Fane’s here in Hawke’s Bay who will say that he made this place his, that he was truly at home here and so for that reason, we can rightly say that he was one of ours.”

Fane Flaws’ work will be honoured through an exhibition: Making a Mark: The Work of Fane Flaws, opening on March 11 at MTG Hawkes Bay Tai Ahuriri. Photo / NZME

Flaws’ experience with the touring musical, theatrical troupe BLERTA was a major influence on his life.

Bluffing his way onto the bus with a magic act for kids and armed with a Fender guitar (which he was barely able to tune) and a couple of songs he had written, Flaws spent the next five years with BLERTA, becoming their most prolific songwriter.

Fired from BLERTA in 1975, Fane settled down to regroup and it wasn’t long before he was involved musically again, moving to Wellington he started up the band Hot Club de Chez Paree - the first of many musical collaborations.

Fane’s eclectic taste in music played out in his career which spanned theatrical revue type shows of BLERTA and SPATS, classic pop of the Crocodiles, the bizarre jazz-pop of I Am Joe’s Music and the funk of No Engine and The Bend.

Over the next 40 years Fane continued to produce music, making his living as a painter, book illustrator, album designer, music video and television commercial director, each medium a rich source of visual inspiration for his wider body of work.

What emerged over his career was an intersection of characters, stories and ideas.

A non-conforming, wildly eccentric world fuelled by imagination and nonsense, MTG’s Making a Mark retrospective will pay homage to that genius and show just some of his tremendous output.

The show celebrates Flaws’ absolute commitment to creativity that lifts us out of the humdrum and recognises that whatever he was making, be it television commercials, kids’ books or music videos - his work radiated a spirit that was much bigger than any of it.”

Making a Mark: The Work of Fane Flaws has been prepared with the support of the Flaws family. The exhibition runs through until September 10, 2023.