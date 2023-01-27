Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

From the MTG: Fane Flaws’ work honoured in exhibition

Hawkes Bay Today
By Toni MacKinnon
3 mins to read
Fane Flaws touring with theatrical troupe BLERTA was a major influence on his life. Photo courtesy of Flaws Family

Fane Flaws touring with theatrical troupe BLERTA was a major influence on his life. Photo courtesy of Flaws Family

Iconic artist Fane Flaws died in 2021, leaving a legacy of prodigious artistic output and a bevy of bereft fans.

Flaws’ work will be honoured through an exhibition: Making a Mark: The Work of Fane

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today