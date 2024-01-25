From the MTG: Celebrations and a challenging anniversary

MTG Director Laura Vodanovich says a lot is going on at the museum in the next few months.

Straight into the New Year there’s already a lot on the go at MTG Hawke’s Bay Tai Ahuriri - plans are in place for a number of upcoming events/milestones.

For Waitangi Day, February 6, we’re encouraging people to read and learn more about Tiriti o Waitangi / Treaty of Waitangi. To that end, starting Monday, January 29 we’re offering a 20 per cent discount on any books in our shop related to the Treaty. Why not take the opportunity to come in, grab a bargain and learn more about our history?

Chinese New Year is celebrated on February 10 and this year is the year of the dragon - an auspicious and extraordinary creature. We’ll be providing dragon-themed activities in our Drop-In-Zone for children and adults alike to enjoy.

Wednesday, February 14 is the first anniversary of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. It’s a challenging anniversary as people were affected very differently, with some still displaced, others grieving, and many stuck in limbo trying to navigate insurance, payouts, etc.

Consequently, there is no right-encompassing message for the whole cyclone community. We will have an acknowledgment of the anniversary and a space to add your thoughts.

Then there is the Art Deco Festival – the first in four years! Hard to imagine the last three years of no festival, disrupted first by Covid-19 and then by Cyclone Gabrielle.

We hope for the Art Deco Trust and the region that this year’s festival beginning, February 15, is a huge success. It is a celebration of resilience - Te Matau-a-Māui / Hawke’s Bay, a region that re-emerged from the devastating earthquake (still the largest in terms of loss of life in Aotearoa) resulting in a reconstruction encompassing Art Deco as something new and unique across the region.

We invite you to bring any visitors you may be hosting, to view the 1931 Hawke’s Bay Earthquake exhibition and learn about the disastrous event that led to the region becoming an important Art Deco centre.

Of course, MTG is right in the centre of all the activity. We’ll have a small display of recently acquired Lalique vases in our front window, along with the display of Clarice Cliff ceramics downstairs next to the earthquake exhibition.

On Saturday, February 17 you can enjoy Swingin’ Deco Delights: A Jazz Variety Night in the Century Theatre. To book for this new event visit the Art Deco Trust website for ticket information.

We hope to see you around Napier and Hastings supporting this important festival for Te Matau-a-Māui.

Laura Vodanovich is MTG director







