Stuart Nash is Napier MP. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

Friday marks a hugely important milestone in New Zealand history, with the celebration of the first Matariki public holiday.

This was a commitment made by the Prime Minister back in 2020, and I'm thrilled that people around the country had a day off to enjoy a midwinter holiday that is uniquely our own.

Matariki is a celebration of the Māori New Year, when the Matariki star cluster, also known as the Pleiades, rises in the winter sky.

There are so many ways to celebrate Matariki and I know a lot of you will already have Matariki traditions – stargazing, sharing food, reflecting on the year behind, and setting intentions for the year ahead. By making Matariki a public holiday, we're ensuring everyone can spend this special time with friends and family.

As Tourism Minister, I also see Matariki as an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our history to the world.

New Zealand has always had an internationally recognised innovative approach to indigenous tourism. We've seen in surveys that visitors want to learn more about our traditions and Māori heritage, and making Matariki a public holiday is a great way to celebrate what makes Aotearoa unique.

It also means a boost to domestic tourism, with lots of families planning midwinter getaways!

As we reconnect with the world, we're already seeing an increasing number of international visitors return, ready for an exhilarating Kiwi winter break.

I was down in Queenstown with the Prime Minister last weekend to officially open the ski season, and it was great to see so many people already taking advantage of the fresh snow.

Kiwis and overseas tourists alike can enjoy a long Matariki weekend, and while there are many different ways to celebrate, I want to encourage everyone to take some time to look up at the stars.

We have some of the clearest skies in the world, which makes stargazing in New Zealand a truly breath-taking experience – so set yourself a goal of spotting the iconic Matariki star cluster this weekend.

On this inaugural Matariki holiday weekend, there are dozens of events nationwide to help us learn more about the Māori New Year and to connect with our family and community.

From stargazing in the Bay of Islands, to a light show in Alexandra, with cultural and culinary events spread between, you don't have to go far from home to celebrate the holiday.

For any homesick Kiwis overseas, there are fantastic events planned all over the world. Astronomers from Pretoria to Guangzhou will hold public talks about stargazing and the significance of the Matariki star cluster. There are BBQs planned for at least 22 New Zealand embassies, with music and cultural performances.

So whether you're building new traditions this Matariki, or you already have plans, I hope you and your loved ones get a chance to come together and enjoy New Zealand's first Matariki public holiday.

I look forward to seeing how celebrating this day in years to come will enrich the lives of people across the country and promote a better understanding about our nation's important traditions. Mānawatia a Matariki!

• Stuart Nash is Napier MP