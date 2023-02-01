Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today. Photo / Warren Buckland.

EDITORIAL:

Our readers love Hawke’s Bay Today’s arts editor, columnist and all-around good sort Linda Hall. And yesterday was rather a big day for her.

We celebrated her 30-year anniversary at the company. I’d say she was 30 not out, but Linda does not understand cricket references at all.

Linda started her journey in the media by taking a role as a receptionist at the Dannevirke News in 1993.

In a twist of fate, Wednesday was also our last day in the Dannevirke office. Gordon St is a place that holds many newsy and social memories, and a good many historical documents too.

We’re delighted Tararua District Council has agreed to store binders of Dannevirke News records that date back 115 years.

As we said when we announced the closure, our coverage of local news remains the same, with reporter Leanne Warr continuing to work full-time in the town producing content for our Dannevirke page.

But circling back to Linda - she got her big break in the industry when a subeditor left the Dannevirke News and, in her own words, “they couldn’t find anyone else”.

So it was that, under editor Sue Emeny, she began her association with newspaper production, which she holds dear to her heart today. Print is in her blood, as she’d say.

In 2000, she shifted from Dannevirke northwards to take on a role as a reporter at the Napier Courier, then a few years later walked into the arms of the Hawke’s Bay Today team.

Linda’s done just about everything for the paper since (she once even wrote about cricket for a laugh), and I think it’s fair to say she knows the paper better than anyone alive.

Just this week, she spotted that one of the puzzles that we had placed on the page was a repeat of the previous day’s. That trusty eye saved us all, yet again.

As much as she loves pulling together our Essence magazine and other feature sections for you, she told me this week it’s the feedback from readers that means the most to her in her role.

“I write like I’m talking to somebody,” she says. And when people talk back, it’s even better.

Social media has, of course, changed the way we give feedback dramatically, and not necessarily in a good way.

But you can’t beat a warm-hearted email. She’s at linda.hall@nzme.co.nz if you’d like to give her one.