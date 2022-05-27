Interior of the North British & Hawke's Bay Freezing Works showing butchers at work, circa 1906. Collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust, Ruawharo Tā-ū-rangi, gifted by A J Baker, Napier.

Next month, A Bloody Business: The history of five Hawke's Bay freezing works exhibition will end.

A Bloody Business explores the effect the frozen meat processing industry had on Hawke's Bay, using five significant meat works, Tomoana (est. 1884), Hawke's Bay & North British (est. 1887), Thomas Borthwick & Sons Limited, Pakipaki (est. 1906), Wairoa (est. 1909) and Whakatū (est. 1913).

The freezing works employed a great cross-section of people, including service men from both world wars. It was 'a bloody business' and freezing workers contributed to life economically, politically, sociably, and religiously - positively participating in life and building capacity in the communities of Hawke's Bay.

The freezing works was a big whānau - any differences were left outside the gate, and there were big differences. Freezing workers reflected the United Nations inherent in Hawke's Bay's community, in both race and religion.

There were Māori, Pākehā, as well as Islanders, Chinese, Dutch, Arabs, Muslims, Irish, Italian, Christians, Protestants, Rastas, atheists along with others.

For women, entering the freezing works was absolutely being in a man's world, staunch with prejudice. A place where physical prowess, with a language of its own, was threatened by the presence of a woman in a place out of her 'station'.

Although they were the home keepers of the whānau, the wives, mothers, sisters, aunties and nieces, women were the victims of male backlash. Intimidation was relentless and not for the faint hearted. Treatment by the men was demeaning and the point was further rammed home by being paid lower wages.

Women were treated as second class citizens. Often without facilities such as toilets or a place to eat. In the late 19th century some women were employed as 'bag room girls' and during the Second World War in canning departments. In the 1970s, women were restricted to jobs in departments such as casings, lamb cuts and offal.

In 1978 three women laid a discrimination complaint with the Human Rights Commission against the leadership at Whakatū, who refused to allow women to become butchers. The Human Rights Commission ruled in their favour, changing the lay of the land, and ensuring women were considered purely on their ability to do the job.

Financially the freezing works gave families the opportunity to participate in life to the full.

With their families and children, freezing workers travelled the country socially playing sports under the banner of their freezing works name. They also travelled the country to bury each other in their places of origin and regardless of religion they prayed for each other and with each other - a lot.

They supported each other in times of family functions of importance such as birthdays, weddings, christenings, or to simply just party with each other.

A number of freezing works across the lower North Island closed – many of these signalled the decline of rural towns. Hawke's Bay & North British Freezing Works collapsed under stiff competition from other works.

Thomas Borthwick & Sons Limited was destroyed in the 1931 earthquake. Whakatū and Tomoana closed following rationalisation and downsizing that began in 1984, with Whakatū Freezing Works closing October 10, 1986, followed on August 19, 1994 by Tomoana Freezing Works.

Thousands of jobs were lost, which had a significant economic impact on Hawke's Bay. The effects were all-encompassing and gut-wrenching – the loss of income, a workplace and community. The rest is history. Today, of the five in the exhibition, only AFFCO NZ Ltd, Wairoa, remains in operation.

A Bloody Business closes July 24, we invite you to come and see this powerful piece of Hawke's Bay's history.

Te Hira Henderson is curator Taonga Māori, MTG Hawke's Bay.