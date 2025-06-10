From motel owner to mayoral candidate: Steve Gibson vows to curb Hastings rate rises

A father of three adult children, Gibson lives with his wife in Havelock North.

He is a former police officer and has just sold his two motels “so I now have time to give this my full attention”, he said.

Gibson believes Hastings District Council is out of touch with the financial pressure its ratepayers are under – particularly those on fixed incomes.

“Just about every door I have knocked on the subject people want to talk about is rates,“ he said.

“One lady burst into tears. She said she had to cancel her insurance because she couldn’t afford it along with rates, food, electricity.

“She was worried that she would be homeless if anything happened.”

He acknowledged some cost pressures, such as recovery efforts from Cyclone Gabrielle in 2022, were unavoidable.

“But that does not excuse the level of ongoing waste and poor spending decisions we continue to see from Council.”

Gibson was elected to the Manawatū District Council in 2007. He served two terms and said he “helped deliver rate increases at or below inflation year after year”.

“We didn’t gut services. We found efficiencies, eliminated waste, and focused on what residents needed. Hastings needs that kind of common-sense leadership now.”

He describes his leadership style as inclusive.

“I like to take people with me, but I don’t back down. If there’s a job to do, I’ll do it. I can’t just be a rubber stamper.”

Gibson is calling for a reset of council priorities and pledging to cap rate rises at or below the level of inflation, focusing on infrastructure and core services.

Candidate nominations open on July 4 ahead of the local election on October 11.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.