Co-ordinator Jean Smith addresses the Operation Cover Up volunteers over morning tea.

It was very warm in the Waipawa Rugby Clubrooms last Friday morning.

Just as well as it was darn chilly outside. But the warmth wasn’t all coming from the heaters, nor the hot cups of tea and coffee being handed out.

It could have been the heat generated by a full house of enthusiastic volunteers who only get together once a year, but it seemed to be emanating from the pile upon pile of colourful knitted garments and blankets on tables around the two big rooms.

The event was a “Winter Heartwarmer” for the knitters of Operation Cover Up.

And no one who ventured in to see the work of these knitters, or hear the stories, could fail to have their heart warmed.

Locally, Operation Cover Up grew from a conversation between two friends, migrated from Waipawa throughout Central Hawke’s Bay, then colonised Dannevirke before infiltrating Taradale and Havelock North, Napier and Hastings.

Judy Butler instigated CHB’s Operation Cover Up.

The instigator of the Central Hawke’s Bay group, Judy Butler, was visiting a friend in Taupo and asked her what she was knitting.

Judy’s friend was Liz Clarke, who explained she began knitting blankets after she was moved by the plight of young people in Eastern Europe, suffering through temperatures as low as -15C with no warm blankets or clothing.

Slippers and socks - last year 134 pairs, this year maybe more.

Liz had gathered like-minded friends and founded Operation Cover Up, under the umbrella of the charity Mission Without Borders, to supply woollen blankets and clothing to people in the poorest and coldest areas of Eastern Europe.

Judy said “our Family Fellowship group could do that”, and they did. Then so did the Ongaonga Women’s Institute.

“And it grew from there,” says Judy.

Woollen hats are knitted in pure NZ wool.

“Operation Cover Up spread throughout Hawke’s Bay and now once a year we get together in Waipawa, have morning tea and combine and bale all the knitwear and blankets to be trucked to Auckland, loaded into containers and shipped to the Netherlands. From there it is distributed to where it’s needed.

“This year we have a particular focus on Ukraine.”

In its first year, CHB’s Operation Cover Up produced one wool pack and two banana boxes of knitwear to send away.

The fibre has to be wool. And it has to be new.

“We didn’t even press the bales in the beginning,” Judy says. “Alison Wood used to get in the bales and squash them down with her feet.”

The packing used to be done in St Peter’s Hall, but soon the hall wasn’t big enough. Now the Waipawa Rugby Club offers its rooms at a discounted rate to the group.

Last year three wool bales were sent - properly pressed, not by foot - and 22 banana boxes.

This included 58 large blankets, 208 hats, 134 pairs of slippers and socks, 42 toddler-sized jerseys, 72 school-age-sized jerseys, 145 other items of children’s clothing and 66 scarves.

Every item is handknitted in wool, as acrylic fibre is not warm enough. Because of border control issues, the wool has to be new.

As well, the group donated stationary (323 items), hygiene items (732), sewing supplies (117), backpacks and sleeping bags for the homeless.

Organiser Janet Smith said, looking around the tables laden with knitwear last Friday: “I think there’s more this year.”

Committee members farewell Jean and Helen. From left, Helen Bramley, Wendy Wallace, Jean Knight, Lynne Wall and Janet Smith.

Helen Fisher, 97, is one of the original knitters. This year she has completed two large blankets and is partway through a third.

“I heard about it, went along and asked if I could knit too, and I still am. I learned to knit when I was about 12. Everybody knitted then, and crocheted and made their own clothes. I knitted for my children ... I just haven’t stopped. It stops me falling asleep in front of the TV at night because unlike some knitters I have to watch what I am knitting.”

Janet said she was overwhelmed by the show of generosity on Friday.

“It’s amazing. There are people here from Hastings, Napier, Taradale, Havelock North ...

“A trailer of woollens arrived from Napier and Taradale. Taradale Senior Citizens not only produced knitting but brought down a donation of $400 and a card to go with the knitwear to Ukraine, with a message of love and support.”

The shipping of the goods is costly. It’s about $13,000 to send a container to Holland, and Operation Cover Up - having now spread throughout New Zealand - sends several.

Each year the CHB operation aims to donate $500 towards shipping costs, with funds raised from making and selling truffles, from sales tables and raffles. Funds raised also go towards buying wool.This year, however, hasn’t lent itself to truffle production, so less wool has been bought and knitters have been buying more from their own pockets.

None seem to begrudge it. In fact, the atmosphere in the Waipawa Rugby Clubrooms is jubilant, everyone exclaiming over what they have been able to achieve, anticipating how well received it will be.

Adult jerseys both warm and wonderful.

A couple of farewells bring a downcast moment. CHB group members Helen Bromley and Jean Knight are moving on. Janet explains that because of Operation Cover Up, Jean hasn’t been able to fit her car in her own garage for years.

With Jean’s garage no longer an option, “We’re now looking for a safe space in CHB to store our knitted goods throughout the year while they’re waiting to be sent. Please help.”

After a round of For They are Jolly Good Fellows, Janet expresses how valued these two volunteers - indeed all the volunteers - are.

“There are people on the other side of the world, who don’t know who we are, who are thankful for the warmth you have provided for them.”



























