From Hawke’s Bay to the Sydney Opera House: Talented singers to tread hallowed boards

Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono (feft), Katherine Winitana, Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, Yufan Cecilia Zhang, Taylor Wallbank and Rhiannon Cooper will have a chance to perform next week at one of the worlds most revered venues. Photo / Charles Brooks

Only very few people get the opportunity to perform at the Sydney Opera House, a place that’s hosted some of the biggest names in opera and classical music, but next week four talented singers from Hawke’s Bay will be able to add their names to that impressive list.

Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono, Katherine Winitana, Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono and Taylor Wallbank are originally from Hawke’s Bay and have since spread their wings under the tutelage of leading Kiwi soprano Madeleine Pierard (the inaugural Dame Malvina Major Chair in Opera) at the University of Waikato.

The university hosts the world-class opera programme at Te Pae Kōkako – The Aotearoa New Zealand Opera Studio (TANZOS), where Pierard has helped nurture and provide opportunities for singers in the form of masterclasses, training and performance opportunities.

“It has been a long-term vision to see a programme in New Zealand that will train and support the international careers of talented opera singers,” Dame Malvina said.

“I’m excited to see my vision becoming a reality.”

Six students from the programme will head to Sydney next week for two weeks of learning and networking opportunities.

“We have so many talented singers in New Zealand,” Pierard said.

“Until now, the only way to make the necessary connections within the industry and receive this level of training has been to attend conservatoire overseas, usually at the cost of over $100,000.

“This programme brings the best of the best to Aotearoa and provides opportunities for our young students to take part in international auditions overseas.”

Many of the students got their start through Project Prima Volta, a charitable programme based in Hawke’s Bay that was co-founded by Pierard’s sister Anna.

“It’s a really exciting time for opera singers in New Zealand, and Hawke’s Bay is part of the root of that because of Project Prima Volta,” Madeleine Pierard said.

“Having that level of passion and care for these students at that level feeds into the more advanced stages beautifully. They are such evolved human beings who are amazing ambassadors.”

For Hastings-born tenor Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, it won’t just be his first time at the Sydney Opera House, it will be his first time out of the country.

He said he was incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity.

“It means so much because, for a lot of us singers, there’s this gap between finishing uni and the professional world.

“What we’re getting from TANZOS fills that gap. We get constant lessons, constant learning and experiences.”

Fonoti-Fuimaono had seen the Opera House in movies before, but it was a “dream” to be able to go there in person.

“Even now I’m pretty shaky, thinking about how we are heading out.”

Wallbank, who attended Hastings Boys High School, said he was looking forward to being able to work with the best in the business as well as getting behind-the-scenes access to some of Australia’s premium operas.

“I’m incredibly grateful,” he said.

“I started with Anna [Pierard] at Project Prima Volta and this is just another great runoff of that programme.”

Pierard, who continues to perform professionally all over the world, said she was grateful her career allowed her to be able to make connections and foster professional relationships for the students.

“The connections are 100 per cent the things you have to nurture the most, apart from your voice in this career.”

The chance to perform at the Opera House as well as see a variety of professional operas from special vantage points was made possible through Hamiltonian Katherine Wiles, who has been a key part of the Opera Australia Chorus.

A change of leadership at the chorus has meant opportunities arose to facilitate and encourage diverse relationships between the two countries.

“They are really keen to improve the cultural connections with New Zealand,” Pierard said.

“It’s the first time that this kind of cultural exchange has happened.”

Pierard admitted it would definitely be an emotional experience seeing her students take the stage and said the group truly were an inspiring bunch.

“Every day for me is full of inspiration from these guys.”