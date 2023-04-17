Tukituki MP Anna Lorck (centre), says she has worked hard to be an advocate for constituents affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mitchell Hageman.

It might not feel like it now, but Hawke’s Bay is about to “boom”, says Tukituki MP Anna Lorck as the region still comes to terms with the carnage wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Lorck likens Hawke’s Bay’s predicament to that of Christchurch where earthquakes changed the face of that city just as floodwaters have done here.

But, like Christchurch did, we will rebuild and we will eventually be better than ever.

“We’re in a bit of a lull right now,” Lorck said, on Friday.

“But very soon we’re going to have a lot of jobs and a lot of skills required. There will be people coming into the region, there will be a construction boom and an infrastructure boom, so Hawke’s Bay is going to see significant activity at a time when the economy has been slowing down.

“You’ll see some redeployment here and there will need to be some skilled people brought in as well.”

When asked if it would take migrants or just workers from within New Zealand, Lorck replied:

“I think we’re talking both. We’ve done some work on visas for skilled people to come in.”

Stopbanks and bridges, for instance, don’t build themselves, she said. Just as houses, potentially in different areas of Hawke’s Bay than have been built on before, need people to put them up.

“It’s hard for people to see the wood for the trees right now, because we’re just starting the recovery,” Lorck said.

Having the ear of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (left), has been important to Hawke's Bay's cyclone recovery. Photo / Warren Buckland

As an MP, Lorck is in a position of having access to knowledge. She knows what’s going on within the various layers of recovery bureaucracy and has the ability to influence it.

But many people don’t even know where to start rebuilding their lives and businesses and might not share Lorck’s rosy vision of the future. Nor can they quickly move on from the trauma of fighting for their lives on February 14.

Lorck said risk assessment work would determine how and where Hawke’s Bay will rebuild. It is progressing well and should be made public in two weeks.

There’s a chance not all of that news will be good or that everyone will have faith in the local and central government agencies who’ve compiled it.

Lorck accepts not everyone will like what they’re told.

“People need to have confidence that the information they’re being supplied is factual and evidence-based so that, when we’re all looking at it, we know they are the facts. I believe you can have confidence in the conversations that will be had about the options that are available and how that will look.

“Hawke’s Bay asked for a locally-led recovery, which is very different from how it was done in Christchurch, where the government made decisions.

“Ultimately, there will be some hard decisions to be made in some areas and we can’t shy away from those.”