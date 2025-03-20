McNatty is part of a group of 14 women selected as finalists from Auckland, Christchurch and Hawke’s Bay, one of which will be crowned the winner on June 26.

While she didn’t grow up in Hawke’s Bay, the 29-year-old moved to Napier for love with her husband James McNatty, a civil project engineer.

“It’s been really great and it’s a fab place.”

She said she was proud to represent Hawke’s Bay as the only finalist selected from the region.

Having previously participated in smaller pageants when she was a teenager and worked as a commercial model for bridal designers and fashion labels, she was drawn back into the world of beauty, glamour and self-development.

McNatty, who received her pageant sash on March 15, said beauty pageants had changed from being focused on beauty.

Napier lawyer Dana McNatty is a finalist for the 2025 Miss Universe NZ beauty pageant.

“In some ways, I wish they would change the name and not call them beauty pageants anymore because they have evolved a lot.

“You are not getting scored on how beautiful you are... nowadays it’s more like a personal development programme.”

McNatty said they were taught how to speak and carry themselves on stage and the experience was about investing in herself.

She said the finalists meet on weekends to rehearse for the final night, and they would work with personal development staff.

“Outside of that we are on our own journeys and we have to find sponsorship and we have to do community work fundraising for charity.”

McNatty said rehearsals involved practice for the production number, introductions and interviews, and choreography for the evening gown, national costume, and swimsuit displays.

She was required to organise her evening gown, costume and hair and make-up, while the pageant would supply her swimsuit, and heels.

When it came to her chances at winning, she reckons “never say never.

“It’s such a valuable experience and all the other contestants are all incredible - they have successful careers and all these other pursuits that they have in their lives and are all inspiring women.”

The winner of Miss Universe New Zealand will travel to Thailand in November to compete in the 74th International Miss Universe 2025 competition.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.