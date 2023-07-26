Hawke's Bay-born Ben Waretini-Hemara swapped the hand-chisel for the chainsaw as he makes a name for himself overseas.

Every time Ben Waretini-Hemara sets up his chainsaw carving station in Canada, he makes sure to hang up both the Māori and New Zealand flags.

It’s a tribute to his upbringing in Hastings, a place where he discovered his interest in the art of carving and where much of his whānau is still based today.

“When I was a kid, I was always fascinated with carvings growing up. Seeing them in the marae, I was always drawn to them because wood is a natural material and very tactile,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“It was the beauty of the carvings that drew me in.”

Waretini-Hemara has lived overseas since 2007, eventually settling in Canada, where he has lived for the past 12 years.

He said he never got the opportunity to fully immerse himself in traditional craft back home, but a hand-carving workshop eight years ago ignited his passion for woodwork.

“[After the hand-carving workshop] I wanted to learn how to carve anything on a large scale, and fast. I then discovered chainsaw carving, which is quite a big thing in the US and Canada.”

Since then, he’s carved commission pieces for people in Canada, the US and New Zealand and has competed against some of the world’s best.

“It’s huge in North America - there are a lot of carvers over here and it’s been really good.”

“With my background being from New Zealand - which is a small place - a lot of people love it that there’s a little Kiwi boy that’s starting to make a name for himself.”

Chainsaw carver Ben Waretini-Hemara has been commissioned by people overseas and in Aotearoa.

While chainsaw carving was quite different from traditional carving, Waretini-Hemara said he still very much uses home and Aotearoa as an inspiration in his work.

“A lot of my carvings are focused on wildlife, because growing up back home, I just loved the native birds. I was always out in the bush looking for native birds.

“Obviously over here in Canada, no one knows what a tūī is, so I have to expand a bit more and cater to the North American audience.”

His next big project will see him compete in Hope BC, where he will be going up against against some of the world’s best chainsaw carvers from the US and Canada.

“I want to be the first Kiwi/Māori to win at one of these competitions,” he said.

“I’m pretty proud to be able to represent over here.”

Now raising a family in Canada, he hopes to be able to bring his skills back to Aotearoa and do more work at home.

“I hope to capture more of a New Zealand audience, and maybe do commissions at home too so I can visit more.

“I’m a proud Hawke’s Bay boy, and it will always be that way.”

