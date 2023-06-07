Frimley teacher Sean Boston and the cast of Te Wao Tapu Nui & the Flight of Scotty have been working hard to get ready for their Toitoi debut. Photo / Warren Buckland

Frimley School is counting down to the opening night of their production Te Wao Tapu Nui & the Flight of Scotty at Hastings Toitoi theatre.

This special play is the primary school’s big step back into the school production limelight after 10 years away from performing.

For more than eight months Frimley school teacher Sean Boston has been the mastermind behind the production. Boston wrote the story himself and then presented it to the school’s principal and Board of Trustees in October 2022.

“They all loved the idea and approved it right away,” Boston said.

Te Wao Tapu Nui & the Flight of Scotty follows 5-year-old Scotty’s journey as a new pupil at Frimley School. Along the way, he meets various characters such as Tuna, Patiki and Kereru who come to life from the school’s pou, Te Wao Tapu Nui.

They all help guide him through each learning space and share the meaning behind their names. Scotty and his friends meet Kahu the hawk and work together to help solve the mystery of her missing eggs.

Frimley School children have been rehearsing for months to make sure everything is perfect on the night. Photo / Warren Buckland

This production covers a range of music - some oldies but goodies and some from today and some song lyrics that have been rewritten by staff members to fit Frimley’s story.

Boston explained there is a lead cast of 16 tamariki who have been working hard to bring their characters to life and provide a link for each of the spaces to share their own performances, ensuring that all of the 509 tamariki get their moment to shine and feel that buzz of being on the biggest stage in the Bay.

The pupils have been rehearsing for three months are excited to be performing on a big stage in an historical building, Toitoi.

As soon as Boston got the all-clear to go ahead with his production he began planning and making contact with contacts in musical theatre, and Toitoi staff.

Frimley School’s newest production brings to life the school pou, Te Wao Tapu Nui. Photo / Warren Buckland

“The staff at Toitoi have been amazing and have supported me through this whole process, especially with sorting out ticketing, staff and the logistics of how to get over 500 students onstage.

“I am fortunate enough to have over 20 years of experience being involved in shows at Theatre Hawke’s Bay which has helped me plan and direct this production,” he said.

After 10 years away from the stage Frimley School, which once had a production every year, decided it was time to put on a show to help bring the school community together and to celebrate Frimley’s story through the Heretaunga Tauparapara.

Long-standing Frimley school staff member Luke Fitzsimons said he remembered when he arrived at Frimley in 1999 the school routinely performed each year, rotating between junior productions and senior school production, which were all held in the school hall.

As the current production writer and director, Boston is excited to see the show coming together and watching the students build confidence.

He has loved seeing the whole school working to dance, sing and create their own class props and costumes.

So far the school has sold 900 tickets and Boston said there are plenty more to sell.

“It would be great to fill the Opera House (Toitoi) and give the students the buzz of performing to a live audience and sharing Frimley School’s story,” the teacher said.

The school will be performing on Tuesday, June at 10.30am and 6pm and then have one evening show on Wednesday, June 14 at 6pm.

You can support the local school and buy your tickets from Eventfinda.co.nz





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







