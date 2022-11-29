Sharon Sivewright has been recognised for her mahi with a Rotary Pride of Workmanship Award. Photo / Supplied

Sharon Sivewright is the friendly face that welcomes patients when they come to Hawke’s Bay Hospital for elective surgery.

But it was surprise that crossed her face when she received a Rotary award for her workmanship earlier this month.

Her Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand colleagues say Sivewright’s calm, friendly demeanour has a positive effect on patients who are nervous and unsettled ahead of their surgery.

“The award was a real shock. I just go about my job,” the healthcare assistant of 17 years said.

With a sparkly lanyard around her neck and floral Crocs on her feet, Sivewright says she loves her days.

“I’m the second person a patient sees after the receptionist, and they’re sometimes quite nervous.

“I tell them what to expect and settle them in ahead of surgery. I often say that they need to take their clothes off for their procedure but they can leave their smile on – that usually gets a smile out of people.”

Pre and post-op nurse Isobel Christensen is a member of Stortford Lodge Rotary and immediately thought of Sivewright for the Pride of Workmanship Award.

“I have worked with Sharon for many years and have always appreciated her dedication, professionalism and working knowledge of the department. This was a chance to have some public recognition for a superstar.”

Pre and post-op clinical nurse manager Tania Stander said Sivewright is passionate about her work.

“She takes pride in what she does and is diligent in all aspects of this demanding job and does it with the highest degree of professionalism.”

“When I started I learned Sharon’s name before many others in the department and got to know her as a powerhouse of information.”

As well as assisting patients, Sivewright is often the first to welcome new colleagues.

“She will orientate them and share her knowledge and skills and make them feel part of the family. Sharon is an extremely valuable member of our team.”