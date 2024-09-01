The cost to repair it was more than the car was worth and Fairless has since been left stuck at home, unable to afford another vehicle.

She needs a vehicle with a towbar to take herself and her trailer from her Taradale home to Marine Parade to set up her stall.

“I’m stuck, I am absolutely stuck.”

It was one thing that she had been forced to stop selling fruit but Fairless was also very concerned her seagull friend Casper and, more recently, his girlfriend Josephine would miss her.

Casper the seagull during one of his daily visits with Merrin Fairless, the Marine Parade fruit vendor, in 2022. Photo / Paul Taylor

“They have been waiting there every day for me. Casper will stand there all day growling at the others: ‘Go away. My mummy, my food.’ He is very serious, he will attack them,” she said.

“They are a great company and they are a lot smarter than you can imagine.”

Cynthia Simpson said she had been friends with Fairless for about nine years and thought she was “the most amazing woman” who helped others when she could and often gave fruit to those in need, like the homeless people living on Marine Parade.

“She is our local pearl, she really is, she is such a giving soul,” Simpson said.

Simpson said she thought it would be nice to try and do something to help Fairless out.

She wasn’t sure how much they would need to raise, but she believed any vehicle with a towbar would be enough.

Fairless said she was “blown away” when she heard Simpson was going to set up a Givealittle page for her.

She said she tried to help out others when she could.

“There is always somebody who is in dire need, far worse than I am I would imagine,” Fairless said.

“I find whenever I give away it all comes back to me in some way or another. My suppliers are good to me which enables me to do that.”

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on the environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz.