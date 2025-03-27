Napier City Council, the sailing club and Ātea a Rangi Educational Trust have all shown support for the hub’s proposed location.
Currently, the Te Matau-a-Māui waka is berthed at another location nearby in the inner harbour, at the end of a working fishing wharf.
“The site is unsuitable, with poor visitor experience, inadequate mooring, and no secure access, leading to damage and vandalism [to the waka],” a project report stated.
“There are no facilities for crew or visitors, no defined gathering space, with no dedicated space for ceremonial activities, demonstrations associated with the waka, or ceremonial activities.”
A dedicated building was “essential”, the report stated.
There will also be room on the pontoon for a visiting waka.
Ātea a Rangi Educational Trust reported last year the waka was being damaged in bad weather while moored to a fixed wharf, and a floating pontoon was required.
The trust is also supportive of being next to the sailing club, as both groups provide sailing and navigation programmes for youth.
Council papers stated the proposed hub would become “a significant northern gateway to Ahuriri” and provide “a world-class public space that showcases celestial navigation and its cultural significance to Aotearoa”.
