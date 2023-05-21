Tohu Harris and his team are encouraging Hawke's Bay whānau to complete the census. Photo / Mark Kolbe

Fill out your census forms and you could get free tickets to see the Warriors at McLean Park in Napier.

Stats NZ has budgeted $150,000 for a nationwide push to get everyone to fill out their forms, using the beloved NRL team as bait for those who have yet to engage.

They’ve teamed up with the Warriors and Napier City Council to allow those who complete the census at local events in the region this week to get a Warriors-Broncos ticket for Saturday night.

The match is almost sold out, and the biggest crowd since the All Blacks played a rugby test against Argentina at the park in 2014 is expected.

Simon Mason, deputy government statistician and deputy chief executive of census and collection operations, said data from this year’s collection would be crucial to the recovery and rebuild of the region after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Working with the One New Zealand Warriors is an opportunity to engage parts of the community in a way that resonates for them,” he said.

He said Stats NZ was aiming to “encourage and support every person to contribute to that future by taking part in the census”.

The organisation said a similar partnership in April offering tickets to the Warriors games in Auckland and further promotion saw 2000 forms being completed.

Statistics Minister Deborah Russell was recently questioned in Parliament by Act MP Damien Smith about the cost of the initiative.

Russell revealed that $150,000 was budgeted for the exercise, and at the time of her speaking, $126,694 had been spent.

“We need to do everything we can in the final stages of collections to help reach all communities which might not otherwise participate in the census,” she said.

“The value of the data far exceeds the amount that is spent on arrangements like this.”

Stats NZ said it had engaged with new community partners in the latter stages of the collection process in Hawke’s Bay to lift participation where the response has been lowest.

“In cyclone-impacted areas, we understand that the census has not been a priority for some people. We hope that this opportunity will encourage more people to take part,” Mason said.

“Every completed census form counts.”

One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George said he encouraged fans and those in the region to get involved.

“We urge our Warriors whānau to participate in the census, supporting their communities just as they support us,” he said.

“This data will play a crucial role in bolstering community wellbeing, a top priority following Cyclone Gabrielle.”

To secure tickets to the match on Saturday, May 27, people can complete their census at the One New Zealand Warriors open training session at McLean Park on Friday, May 26 from 9.30am-11.30am, where there will also be the opportunity to engage with the team.

There will also be a signing session from 10.45am-11.30am, as well as a barbecue.

Tickets will also be offered at the following events for completion of forms: