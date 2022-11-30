Bozz Renata in action ahead of being placed second in the senior grade. Photo / Supplied

Bozz Renata in action ahead of being placed second in the senior grade. Photo / Supplied

It’s starting to feel like summer, with the Havelock North outdoor pools opening with a bombing competition to “free the manu”.

They came, they bombed, they cheered, they played - it was all go at the Havelock North Village Green and pool in the last weekend of November thanks to the Mai Manu bombing competition.

The bomb comp was held in order to find Hastings’ Manu Bomb Master, and plenty of contenders gave it a go, taking part in the competition and also bombing between heats.

While there was action at the pool, across the way, the Village Green was teeming with activities and kids enjoying the playground.

Manu enthusiast and competition instigator Peleti Oli declared it a huge success.

“At the end of the day I had people coming up to me with their kids saying they had had so much fun. It was a testament to the kaupapa of ‘free the manu’, the essence of it being creating a safe space for kids to do manus, and though some were a bit shy to enter the competition itself, everyone had a really great time,” Oli said.

The judges of the Manu competition. From left: Peleti Oli, Joel Hintz, Hads Te Huia and Frank Lochore. Photo / Supplied

He gave a shout-out to all the organisers, supporters and sponsors who got behind the event to make it the success it was.

Up to 100 people showed off their many skills in front of judges Hads Te Huia - the head judge and New Zealand bombing ambassador - Hawke’s Bay Magpies’ Joel Hintz, Frank Lochore and Peleti Oli, along with Randy Sjafrie from Mai FM on MC duties.

There were plenty more people on the sidelines cheering on the competitors.

Bombers competed in three different categories: Junior (8-13 years), Senior (14-17 years), and Master (18+ years), and first, second and third prizes were handed out in each category, with prizes donated by generous sponsors.

The competitors - mostly male, but with some females in the mix - were mainly Hastings locals, but two who came from Gisborne to compete invited Peleti to attend a bombing competition they were running there.

“I hope to reach out to some of those who took part at the weekend and see if they would like to form a Hawke’s Bay bombing squad to compete in Gisborne.”

Meanwhile, all-day family entertainment was provided at the Village Green, including a kids’ splash zone, colouring competition, bouncy castles, food trucks, a bubble machine and the very popular Te Waka Tākaro Play Trailer, which was full of games and activities.

Throughout the day, a fundraiser was running for Movember, with just over $300 collected for the cause.

The competition also marks the opening of the season of the outdoor pools at Havelock North and Frimley.

Bombing competition “frees the manu” results:

Junior Grade

1st – Stanton Ropiha

2nd – Lucas Holloway

3rd – Boyden O’Donnell





Senior Grade

1st – Tiake Flutey

2nd – Bozz Renata

3rd – Fabian Renata





Master Grade

1st – Alex Dickey

2nd – Jesse Rahui

3rd – Luke Tihema











