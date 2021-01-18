Free summer concerts in the parks are back

People enjoy one of last year's free Summer Concerts in the Park. Photo / Supplied

The popular free summer concert series that includes Jazz on the Village Green in Havelock North and Summer in the Parks in Cornwall Park in Hastings will kick off on Saturday, January 30, and run till Sunday, February 28.

.

The concerts are a wonderfully relaxing and easy way to pass the summer weekend afternoons and offer a social hub for families and friends who gather with picnics to enjoy the summer groove.

Arts Inc Heretaunga community arts development manager and chairman of Summer in the Parks Pitsch Leiser says the summer concert series has become an integral part of summer recreation in Hawke's Bay and will feature a diverse programme of music for a wide audience.

"The series offers an accessible and fun way for our community to enjoy a series of high-quality concerts in the relaxed and vibrant ambience of our local parks," he said.

The series begins on January 30 with local songstress Margot Pierard performing with Caleb Robertson on bass, internationally acclaimed pianist Wil Sargisson and Tom Pierard on drums featuring the wonderful music of Nina Simone, Etta James and Donny Hathaway among other jazz greats.

On Sunday the first Cornwall Park concert features students of the New Zealand Singing School performing a fantastic repertoire including music from shows like Evita and The Greatest Showman, interspersed with opera favourites, plus the eternal summer anthem, Summertime.

Jazz on the Village Green and Summer in the Park is presented by Arts Inc Heretaunga and is supported by Hastings District Council, Creative Communities Hastings, First Light Community Foundation, Eastern and Central Community Trust Brebner Print and Sight and Sound Services.

The full programme is available on artsinc.co.nz or eventfinda.co.nz

For further information about the summer concert series, go to www.artsinc.co.nz or call 06 878 9447

Jazz on the Village Green, Havelock North, Saturdays* 4pm - 6pm

January 30

Margot Pierard featuring Wil Sargisson

Hawke's Bay Jazz vocalist Margot Pierard has recently begun a fruitful association with the locally born, internationally renowned jazz pianist Wil Sargisson. She has become familiar to local audiences through her performances with the Tropical Downbeat Orchestra and her hugely popular Hawke's Bay Arts Festival shows. Accompanied by Caleb Robinson (bass) and her brother, Tom Pierard (drums), this show will feature a selection of jazz, blues and soul covers from the likes of Nina Simone, Etta James, and Donny Hathaway among many others.

February 6

Dave Boston and friends

Playing jazz tunes from George Benson, Django Reinhardt, with some jazz funk, Latin, swing and original tunes mixed in. Don't miss this great band led by Dave Boston on guitar, featuring Matt Mear on trumpet, Wil Sargisson on piano, Graham Coumbe on bass and Cameron Budge on drums.

February 13

David Selfe Trio featuring Mandy Meadows

Delighted to be home after five years in London performing in luxury hotels as well as Ronnie Scott's, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Royal Albert Hall and taking her Swing Band to Chennai, India to perform with the host of MTV India. Growing up in Waipukerau, Mandy Meadows received five-star reviews for her cabaret show, Piaf The Legend. In 2015 she recorded an album, Oceania, in NYC which is available on most platforms. For this concert she is collaborating with excellent local talent led by David Selfe to bring the joy of Jazz to the Village Green.

February 20

The Teenage Antics of The New Romantics

A little seven-piece big band of trombones, saxophones and trumpets playing Spandau Ballet, The Cars, Flock of Seagulls, Talking Heads, Blondie and other guilty pleasures. Re-animating the 1980s in all their splendour, join Anton Wuts (sax and keys), Caleb Robinson (bass) and Joe Dobson (drums), among other great musicians, as they take you on an Art Deco-inspired journey back in time to the fashion earthquake that was "New Romantic"/"New Wave".

February 28*

IO Quartet

Wellington-based jazz band playing original compositions by guitarist Aslan (Michael Rowlands). Taking inspiration from the likes of John Coltrane, Bud Powell, and Kurt Rosenwinkel, Aslan's compositions sit well in the genre of modern-jazz while also paying homage to the greats of the past. Featuring the talents of Phoebe Johnson (bass) Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa (drums), Ayrton Foote (keys) and Aslan (guitar).

*Please note this concert is scheduled for Sunday 4pm-6pm to accommodate another booking in this park

Summer in the Parks, Cornwall Park Sundays* 3pm - 5pm

January 31

Singing School New Zealand

Singing School New Zealand presents a summer concert of popular songs from opera, stage productions and movies. Performers include talented Singing School students, as well as exciting younger singers who aim to study at the school in the future. They will perform music from shows like Evita and The Greatest Showman, interspersed with opera favourites, plus the eternal summer anthem, Summertime. Past students of SSNZ include Simon O'Neill, Jonathon Abernathy, Joel Amosa and Deborah Wai Kapohe.

February 7

Whimzik

Fusion of Celtic, Scandinavian and Americana music with a sprinkling of theatrics, Whimzik will keep you tapping your toes with upbeat Polskas, and relaxed while you listen to beautiful Celtic airs. Whimzik features Glenn Kastrinos on vocal, fingerstyle guitar and Irish flute, Hanna Wiskari, a talented Swedish folk musician playing saxophone, and Kjelsty Hanson performing percussion and physical theatre. Whimzik creates a beautiful and haunting connection to the natural and magical world around us and the connections between cultures.

February 14

Hawke's Bay Caledonian and City of Napier Pipe bands

The City of Hastings Pipe Band, both a contesting and parading band, was founded in 1951 and rebranded as the Hawke's Bay Caledonian Pipe Band in 2018.

The Napier Pipe Band is a parading band, active in community events and enthusiastic about teaching people young and old the arts of piping and drumming.

The last few years have seen both bands attracting younger members, including learners as well as seasoned pipers and drummers and together they are founding members of the Hawke's Bay Piping & Drumming Academy. Accompanied by a selection of Highland dancers, there will be something for all ages.

February 21

Ish

A six-piece band playing a mix of traditional Eastern European/Arabic/Andalusian folk tunes and original pieces inspired by them. Join us for evocative sounds and relentless rhythms as we travel through dusty marketplaces, crowded taverns and fire-lit camps.

The brainchild of Dana Parkhill the Ish family are John Goodhind, Joe Dobson, Phill Jones, Louise Ward and Chris Beernink. Fiddle, flute, bouzouki, banjo, cajon ... and a world of music. What more do you need? Put on your dancing shoes for a gig you won't soon forget.

February 27*

Fuego Latino

Returning by popular demand Fuego Latino is an eclectic four-piece band enchanting Hawke's Bay with their style of Gypsy-Latin music. Accordion, fiddle, percussion, bass, thrilling harmonies and guitar all come together to create this multi-cultural experience. Perfect for a dance in the park with family and friends. Spice up your Saturday with Fuego Latino!

*Please note this concert is scheduled for Saturday 3pm-5pm