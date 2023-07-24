Local artist Michele Jung finishing some Art from the Heart acrylic paint samples for her zone at Recreate Play.

Looking for some creative inspiration or perhaps some motivation around your health and wellbeing?

Look no further than Recreate, a week-long event designed to spark creativity, encourage connection, and enhance wellbeing

More than 30 Hawke’s Bay artists, creators, and wellbeing practitioners are gathering to be part of Recreate, which is free and begins on Saturday, August 5, with Recreate Play, a family fun day at the Hastings Sports Centre.

Event organiser Sharleen Bailey says a range of interactive zones and exhibits will be on offer enabling visitors to explore their creativity, take time out, be inspired, and just play.

“These are hands-on spaces where participants can have a go at something new, and create awesome personal artworks to take home,” she said.

The interactive zones include block printing, acrylic painting, kōauau uku (Māori clay flutes), chalk pastels, embroidery, harakeke flowers, and textured art.

“We’ve also got an area for free play Lego, and a Trash Transformation Zone where random materials can be upcycled into robots or rocketships — wherever your imagination will take you!”

Bailey says the activities are suitable for all ages to encourage whānau to create together.

“This is a stay-and-play event, not drop and go. Everything is for everyone, there is no skill required, only a willingness to have a go and unleash your creativity.”

There will also be live exhibits where painters and artisans will create on site, so visitors can learn about types of creativity, and be inspired by their unique process.

The exhibitors include well-known Hawke’s Bay artists such as Margaret-Mary Farr, Katharine Kinross, and JiL of Aotearoa, and newcomers such as jewellery designer Rin de Lune.

Recreate Play runs from 10am to 4pm..

The second part of the event kicks off Monday, August 7, with Recreate Peace, a series of one-off sessions at the Heretaunga Women’s Centre with a wellbeing and self-care emphasis.

Centre manager Amanda Meynell says the whole event is timely given the challenges facing our region.

“The definition of Recreate is ‘To impart fresh life to; refresh mentally or physically’. We could all do with a bit of that,” she said.

“Cyclone Gabrielle continues to impact us, on top of a long Covid journey. This is about taking time for fun, to spark joy and hope.”

The Recreate Peace timetable includes yoga, mindfulness, tai chi, rongoā rākau, breathwork, journalling, rākau bodywork, sound-healing and meditation.

Seminar sessions are also on offer. Filipa Hope, a certified non-violent communication trainer, will host a session called Communication for Connection, and psychologist and author Bhavna Nagar will bring her expertise to helping participants to Decrease Trauma Responses in the Mind and Body.

“The Heretaunga Women’s Centre is all about sharing skills and strengths to provide women with resources to take responsibility for their own wellbeing,” says Meynell.

“Recreate Peace will provide opportunities for women to take time out, refresh, learn skills and increase capabilities.”

While no bookings are required for the Play event, spaces are limited for the free Peace sessions so bookings are required. For more information email hello@sharleenbailey.com or manager@hwc.nz