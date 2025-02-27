14-year-old boy critically injured after alleged assault in Taradale

Police are asking for witnesses to an assault that left a 14-year-old critically injured in Taradale, Napier.
Police were called to a fight near Bellevue Dairy on Gloucester St about 12.40pm on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said a group of young people were approached by a male who had just got out of a car with others.
“The male then allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old in the group, and a fight broke out between the two groups.”
The 14-year-old was transported to hospital with critical injuries, where he remained in a serious but stable condition on Thursday.