14-year-old boy critically injured after alleged assault in Taradale

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was left critically injured after a fight broke out near Bellevue Dairy.

Police are asking for witnesses to an assault that left a 14-year-old critically injured in Taradale, Napier.

Police were called to a fight near Bellevue Dairy on Gloucester St about 12.40pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said a group of young people were approached by a male who had just got out of a car with others.

“The male then allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old in the group, and a fight broke out between the two groups.”

The 14-year-old was transported to hospital with critical injuries, where he remained in a serious but stable condition on Thursday.

The second group fled in the vehicle, which was later located and seized.

Police want to establish the full circumstances of what occurred and identify those responsible for the assault.

“We know there were several other members of the public who were in the area at the time, and we are hoping they have valuable information to share.

“If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote reference number 250227/9346. You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

