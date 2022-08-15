Sharon Wards when she announced she was stepping down as chief executive for Tararua Health Group. Photo / NZME

Sharon Wards when she announced she was stepping down as chief executive for Tararua Health Group. Photo / NZME

Tararua district mayor Tracey Collis will be facing some competition come election time with three others challenging her for the role.

Incumbent Mayor Tracey Collis will have some competition at election time. Photo/ Supplied

Collis, who has been mayor since 2016, announced her decision to run again in the upcoming local body elections last month.

Nick Hill during public meetings four years ago is keen to do some good. Photo / NZME

Dannevirke businessman Nick Hill has put his name forward for the role.

He said he had decided to run as he wanted to take the opportunity to do some good.

The father of three served on Tararua District Council 30 years ago.

He was also a former journalist from 1968 to 1982 and worked for the Dannevirke News.

Hill, under the ticket Seventy Mile Bush, was keen to unite the district under the name,

a reminder of the district's formation 150 years ago with the arrival of the Scandinavian settlers.

His idea to rename the district began following 30 years of research and was posited at a public meeting four years ago as a possible solution to what seemed to be confusion around Tararua district's identity.

Councillor Sharon Wards has also put her name forward for the mayoralty.

Wards, who was chief executive of Tararua Health Group until 2018, said she was approached to run as mayor by others who were looking for a different style.

She had intended to utilise her time around the council table getting to understand what local government was all about.

"That's that scientist and business training in me."

She wanted to know the facts and be able to piece together her own skills and attributes which she felt would help her in a governance role.

"I think the time is right for me. I well understand what local body politics is like."

Wards said she was strategically focused.

"I'm very mindful of the impact that our decision making makes on the future of our Tararua ratepayers."

Wards said there was a lot of change and uncertainty in the community and was keen to offer up her skills and experience in governance and knowledge of the community to be able to offer up a different style.

"People will now have the option to choose nine people sitting around that council table and they're going to choose them based on what they see as the abilities of those people."

Wards has served as councillor for one term but has also spent 21 years running most of the health services in the district.

She said she had thought long and hard about taking on the nomination.

"It's not a decision I took lightly."

Wards said she wanted to make sure the community had a choice.

"That's what democracy's all about."

James Kendrick at a meeting some years ago. Photo / NZME

James Kendrick, Ngāti Kahungunu, is the third candidate vying for the position but wasn't able to be reached for comment.

Both Wards and Kendrick are also running for the Northern Ward.

Nominations:

Mayor (1 vacancy): Tracey Collis (Tararua Stronger Together), Nick Hill (Seventy Mile Bush, District), James Kendrick, Sharon Wards

North Tararua Ward (4 vacancies): Roger Earp, James Harold (Get the Basics Right), James Kendrick, Erana Peeti-Webber, Vicki Priday, Kerry Sutherland, Paul Te Huki (Ordinary People Can Make a Difference), James Walker, Steve Wallace, Sharon Wards

South Tararua Ward (4 vacancies): Alison Franklin, Jared Gardner, Scott Gilmore (A Fresh Perspective), Peter Johns, Michael Long, Dennis Wyeth.

Tamaki nui-a-Rua Māori Ward (1 vacancy): Naioma Chase, Lorraine Stephenson, Dot Watson (Refreshing Local Democracy).

Dannevirke Community Board (4 vacancies): Ernie Christison, Terry Hynes, Ron Wallace, Pat Walshe

Eketahuna Community Board (4 vacancies): Larissa Barclay, Terry Carew, Everlyne Chase, Selena Lamb, Steen McGhie.