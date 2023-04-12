Four tries for Mapu on Hawke’s Bay club rugby’s big night out

Taradale No 8 and tryscoring machine Iakopo Mapu scoring for the maroons last year. He scored four more in a Wednesday night, 59-20 win over Clive. Photo / NZME

A balmy early-autumn night of club rugby in Hawke’s Bay has ended with 2022 trophy winners Napier Tech Old Boys and Taradale in the box seat to battle for Nash Cup honours and three teams all-but disappearing from the race for places in the top six for the Maddison Trophy championship.

Cup-holder Tech scored five tries to four to beat Napier Old Boys Marist 34-22 in a cross-town Napier derby on OBM’s training ground Bond Field at Park Island.

At Tareha Reserve, home-side and Maddison Trophy holder Taradale scored nine tries in a 59-20 win to inflict Clive’s third defeat in three games.

The winning sides, each with a bye in the opening three rounds, made it three-from-three played, with four-try bonuses each time out to lead the competition, with Napier Pirate also on 15 points, continuing its revival by scoring six tries to four in a third win in four games to beat previously-unbeaten MAC 32-24 in the other game in Napier, at Ian MacRae Field, in the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union complex off Orotu Dr.

At Ellwood Park in Hastings, Hastings Rugby and Sports tucked in one point behind with a third win in four games, scoring six tries to one in a 38-11 triumph in dealing Tamatea its fourth loss in four games.

At Central Park, Waipukurau, home side Central also kept on the tail of the top echelon with a four-tries-to-one 31-5 win over Havelock North, which was also left without a win after four games.

Among features of the night were the four tries to Taradale No 8 Iakopo Mapu, and the goalkicking of Clive fullback and Hawks national basketball NBL squad member Tianua Poto, who kept banging home the three-pointers with five penalty goals.

The first three had kept Clive in the hunt at 14-all about the 30-minute mark but Taradale drew away with two tries late in the first half and five in the second.

The next round on Saturday sees some critical match-ups as the top eight angle for places in the top six, in particular MAC and Central facing-up in Flaxmere, and another Napier derby with Pirate hosting OBM at Tamatea Park.

Tech has home advantage in an inter-cities clash with Hastings R&S at Whitmore Park, Napier, and Aotea has home advantage for its match against Taradale.

With Havelock North on a bye, there will be particular needle as Clive host Tamatea at Farndon Park, each seeking a first win for the season.



