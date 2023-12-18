Respect is evident between Lewis Hamilton (left) and Fernando Alonso, pictured here on the podium at the Australian GP. Photo / Don Kennedy

“A picture paints a thousand words” is an old adage that can be applied to the 2023 season, dominated by Max Verstappen with 19 wins out of 22 races, with Red Bull winning all the grand prix except the Singapore GP, won by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Sergio Perez finished second in the driver's championship and took two victories, but mistakes, like this one at turn 1 in his home grand prix in Mexico, punctuated his up-and-down year. Photo / Don Kennedy

Having attended seven of those 22 races, my four photos featurd here capture Verstappen’s podium dominance, the emergence of Kiwi Liam Lawson, who got a taste of F1 for five races as a super sub, the unsuccessful and dramatic attempt of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio “Checo” Perez to beat him, and the respect between two old adversaries, Lewis Hamilton (aged 37) and Fernando Alonso (aged 42), who is the most experienced driver in F1.

Max Verstappen stood on the top step of the podium 19 times, to the applause of Fernando Alonso (right), who had eight podiums for his Aston Martin team. Lewis Hamilton had six podiums for Mercedes but seeing Verstappen victorious gave him little pleasure. Photo / Don Kennedy

We wish our readers a Merry Christmas and here’s to another great year of Formula One.