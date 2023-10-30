Emma Watkins in her "Emma Memma" character at Eden Park in 2022. Watkins will perform a special storytime in Napier in November. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Napier tamariki can get ready to sing, dance, and maybe even wiggle as a former member of Australasia’s most popular children’s group comes to Napier for a special library storytime.

‘Emma Memma’ – performer Emma Watkins, formally of The Wiggles – will be at Taradale Library in Napier for a short storytime and meet-and-greet session at 3.30pm on Friday, November 3.

It’s a short stop before she returns for her nationwide Twirly Tour, which hits the Napier Municipal Theatre on December 10.

Watkins shot to fame as the first-ever female member of The Wiggles, inheriting the famous yellow skivvy from Greg Page in 2013 and continuing her role in the group until 2021.

She debuted her own children’s entertainment character, Emma Memma, in 2022. Her solo shows combine dance, sign language, and music.

Much like The Wiggles, Watkins also has a colourful collection of friends she brings along, including Elvin Melvin, BB Butterfly, and Waffles The Wombat.

Napier City Council library manager Nicola Saunders said hosting Emma Memma was a great example of promoting versatility in a communal library.

“Our library is a community space where everyone is welcome, and it’s fun to turn it into a performance space and have something a bit different for our visitors to enjoy,“ she said.

“Emma has a great manner and kids love her. She brings a joy of singing and dancing and has a real passion for sign language and encouraging kids to have a go.”

Watkins’ expertise in sign language is backed up by her impressive resume.

She studied sign language, completing her Diploma of Auslan (Australian Sign Language), and is currently studying a Diploma in Interpreting at Deaf Connect and her PhD at Macquarie University in Sydney, with a focus on the affective, artistic integrations of sign language, dance and film editing.

The Emma Memma Storytime will be a free event and open to all, with no registration required and seating on a first-come-first-served basis.

Tickets are also still available for The Emma Memma Twirly Tour at the Napier Municipal Theatre on Sunday, December 10 at 10am.