Former Tamatea High School art teacher Graeme Lister is being remembered by his past students, family and former colleagues as quick-witted, friendly and genuine.
Lister died on Friday, April 25, aged 74. His funeral was on Wednesday.
Tributes flowed on social media from his past students, with one commenter describing Lister as “That Robin Williams Dead Poets’ Society teacher”, while another suggested a mural be made in his honour.
Lister’s older sister, Christine Edwards, said his passion for his students stayed with him right until he retired from teaching in 2014.
He designed and printed T-shirts for his beloved Tawa House, encouraged and helped students to design and create the colourful murals that were a feature of the school, and designed and painted the mural on the Tamatea Police Station.
He also created paint backdrops for the school ball, productions, organised a ski trip, and edited the school magazine.
“Tamatea High is sad to have lost such a special member of our whānau. We send our love to his family, who have lost a very special man.”
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based in the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.