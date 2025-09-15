Life is being restored to the Takitimu Seafoods building with one business moved in and another in the process. Photo / Michaela Gower

Barber said the iwi was still in negotiations with potential tenants for the office space, but was excited to see the other spaces being used.

“[It’s] good for the sweet tooth people like myself living here in the Bay.

“We are pretty excited to get some tenants in that part of the building, it will be good to have a bit of life and customers enjoying ice cream.”

Pinky’s Ice Cream Parlour

Tracey Spence and Chris Turner, the owners of Pinky’s Ice Cream Parlour, are currently renovating the shop and say they have big ideas for the business.

The couple, originally from England, said they had 25 years of ice cream experience, owned ice cream vans, village pubs and working men’s clubs, and a truck washing company, before shifting to New Zealand.

Tracey Spence (left) and Chris Turner are opening their business Pinky's Ice Cream Parlour in October. Photo / Michaela Gower

They planned to sell scoops of Tip Top and Kāpiti ice cream along with milkshakes, coffees and cakes.

“We want to be very competitive with the prices and have the Kāpiti range for those that want a bit more of a treat.”

Turner said he had started three businesses in recessions.

“It’s the best time because if you open when things are good, you tend to take more out of the business for yourself, you have more luxuries, and when it gets hard, it’s hard to tighten the belt.”

They had leased the building for at least five years, with the opening tentatively set for October 18.

As for the winter months, Turner said plans were fluid, and they have looked at using the commercial kitchen for hot food options. They also wanted to factor in trips back to England.

“Keep it simple, and then grow as we grow and the business grows with us.”

Foodflo - cookie and brownie production

Chief executive of Foodflo Lionel Cox said the bespoke ingredient supplier to the sweets and snacks industry had moved into the building in March.

Cox said the business, which is based in Pahīatua with customers throughout New Zealand and Australia, is manufacturing three standard recipes of ready-to-mix Cookie Dough and Fudgy Brownie Bites inside the factory.

“We needed additional processing space for a new production line, and the space presented as an excellent fit for our requirements.”

He said aside from moving machinery in, very little in the way of renovations was required for the space, which they had initially leased for two years.

The facility would not be open to the public, Cox said.

