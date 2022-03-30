Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Former police officer on EIT beekeeping course says missing honey a clear case of theft

3 minutes to read
Students of the EIT Hawke's Bay campus beekeeping course on the day of discovering the theft. Photo / Supplied

Students of the EIT Hawke's Bay campus beekeeping course on the day of discovering the theft. Photo / Supplied

A former police officer on an EIT beekeeping course says the mysterious disappearance of the students' honey is theft.

Mike Faulkner was a police sergeant in the UK for 16 years, and spent much of

