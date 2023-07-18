Briana Stephenson, 23, finishing in the 100m hurdles, Belfast, Northern Ireland.





Former Central Hawke’s Bay athlete Briana Stephenson, 23, is now an Auckland representative and member of the North Harbour Bays Athletics Club.

While other Kiwi athletes have been training regularly during their winter off-season, Briana has just completed her first self-funded overseas athletics tour. Targeting European competitions, she represented New Zealand as an exhibition athlete, having met their qualifying standards.

A 9th in the Swedish senior women’s heptathlon champs in Boras, versus top females from all over Europe and Canada, had her create personal bests in the 100m hurdles and 800m, as well as a day-one PB. She also leapt to a season’s best (SB) 1.73m in the high jump.

She then did individual events in Graz, Austria, and Cologne and Rhede, both in Germany. This included her first 100m sprint in 18 months since knee surgery; 12.15s in the 100m was pleasing, as well as an SB 200m time of 24.91s.

Her final comp was in Belfast, Northern Ireland, at its Combined Events National Champs. Low numbers and random swirling winds made events difficult at times but Briana managed to win all seven of her heptathlon disciplines, eventually winning overall while securing national gold in the process. The top Irish international unfortunately pulled out after two events on day one, having been beaten twice by Briana.

Briana’s 100m hurdles was a massive PB 14.53s. She’d shaven 0.52s off this event during her tour. There was a SB in long jump and another huge 800m PB to finish off this event 2:19.79. She’d taken 3s off this from Sweden and a whopping 16s off the 800m since October last year. She’ll take a short break now before the new season starts up in October.