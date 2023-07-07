Olivia Chance has had an up and down time on the football field in recent months. Photo / Getty Images

Football Ferns midfielder Olivia Chance has put an injury scare behind her.

Chance, 29, went down clutching her left knee during New Zealand’s 1-all draw with Iceland in early April but last week was named in the 23-strong squad for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, by head coach Jitka Klimková.

“I’m extremely grateful to be involved with the squad, especially with my recent scare. When you do things like that, if you take things for granted, that really snaps you back into the reality of how quickly things can change,” Chance said.

Chance, who has 43 caps, has played her club football for Celtic in Scotland since 2021. Monday’s game in Napier against Vietnam will be the team’s last public game before they kick off the tournament at Auckland’s Eden Park against Norway on July 20.

“I think everyone’s excited. You know you’re coming into a World Cup and there are going to be lots of games, so I think we’re excited for Monday.”

Tickets for the match against Vietnam, ranked 32 in the world, went on sale in late April and Chance is grateful for the opportunity to play in a region which has had a tough year so far.

“It’s really nice that we’ve been able to go all around New Zealand over the last year and especially for Hawke’s Bay who have had a lot of hardship,” says Chance.

“I hope that we can put on a show on Monday and bring a little bit of joy. A few of us do have relatives down there and friends that live close and have experienced that. I think it’s nice to go to places that maybe aren’t so common for these events.”

The Football Ferns are ranked 26 in the world and after their opening match against Norway will face the Philippines in Wellington on July 25 and Switzerland in Dunedin on July 30.

“I think it’s just really enjoying the moment and embracing it because it’s at home because I’ll never have this opportunity again to play in a World Cup at home. It’s pretty special for us all and it’s really important that we make the most of it and try and inspire the next generation.”

* Aiden McLaughlin is a freelance journalist living and working in Hawke’s Bay.