Demand for food parcels was steady with local groups giving out food parcels to households isolating with Covid. Photo / NZME

Demand for food parcels was steady with local groups giving out food parcels to households isolating with Covid. Photo / NZME

The elderly and people living on their own are more likely to be using Dannevirke's foodbanks at the moment.

Ruth Anderson, of St Vincent de Paul Foodbank, said with Covid in the community, local iwi had been giving out food parcels to those who were isolating.

Schools had also been doing lunches as well as breakfasts, she said.

That had taken some of the pressure off the local foodbanks, which were seeing a steady demand for food parcels.

Anderson said a meeting had been held to discuss who was using the foodbank and there had been an increase in demand from the elderly and people living on their own.

However, she believed that once New Zealand moved to the green light setting and fewer people were isolating, the demand would be much higher.

"I can see it coming," she said.