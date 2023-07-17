Havelock North High School principal Joel Wilton says police are investigating a break-in at the school's canteen last weekend. Photo / Supplied

Students and staff of Havelock North High School came back from the long weekend to find food, equipment and cash were stolen during a break-in at their canteen over the weekend.

Principal Joel Wilton confirmed a break-in took place on Saturday between 6.30am and 7.30am.

He said the front door frame was damaged and he understood some equipment belonging to the catering contractor was stolen along with frozen food, ingredients and a small amount of cash.

”One person was responsible for breaking into the canteen and taking the gear, however, this person was met in the front carpark by a vehicle driven by someone else,” Wilton said.

He said the contractors had provided a “fantastic” service to students for many years.

”It is disappointing that individuals choose to target community organisations like schools. At the end of the day, we are trying to create a safe and comfortable environment for our staff and students,” he said.

”Situations like this leave everyone unsettled. It’s an unfortunate way to start the new term.”

Wilton said police were investigating the incident and looking at security footage.

He said it would be some time before the contractors would have the canteen fully up and running again, but they hoped to offer some limited services to students during the next few days.



