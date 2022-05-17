Police are at the scene of a robbery in Waipukurau this morning.

Police are at the scene of a robbery in Waipukurau this morning.

Motorists pulling up at Mobil Waipukurau this morning were confronted with police tape and a scene guard, after an attempted robbery overnight.

Three masked and hooded offenders are said to have entered the service station shop just after 10pm, demanding money.

The night attendant activated the fog machine, filling the shop with dense fog, before locking himself in the office. The offenders then fled.

The scene remains closed this morning and police are investigating.

MORE TO COME