Flying the coop - Hawks rookies picked up by US colleges

Ball, 17, is in his last year at Napier BHS, but this year became one of the youngest-ever Tall Blacks national senior men’s representatives and has played two world tournaments for New Zealand age-group sides. He became a regular Hawk this year, starting with 76 points in the first two NBL games. Deputy head prefect at school, he will be joining Illawarra Hawks in the Australian NBL and be back with the HB Hawks for the 2026 season before joining the Wisconsin Badgers in the US.
Taylor, who turns 19 in next month, is a nephew of Craig Daly, who played 18 seasons with the Hawks, and heads for Utah Prep Academy, Keighley, 17, has committed to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Moore, 19, has committed to Nobel University, Los Angeles.
Depending on negotiations, players could be available for later parts of the 2026 NBL when not required by their schools.
Daly, who has spent a lifetime in basketball, including 18 seasons as a Hawk in the NBL, says historically the chances for New Zealand players to get into the American basketball system were rare, and usually the domain of players who had already become Tall Blacks.
He didn’t get the chance, although he says he got close as a track and field athlete.
He says the opportunities have blossomed amid greater exposure at world tournaments and from the video clips and contacts, including New Zealand contacts in the US, among them former NBA player Kirk Penney (now coaching at Wisconsin) and one-time NBA draft-lister Mark Dickel (now coaching at Utah).