Flying the coop - Hawks rookies picked up by US colleges

Ezrah Eagle, in the 2024 Under 18 Asia Cup, and now destined to be one of at least six Hawke's Bay players in American college basketball next year. Photo / Basketball NZ

Ezrah Eagle, in the 2024 Under 18 Asia Cup, and now destined to be one of at least six Hawke's Bay players in American college basketball next year. Photo / Basketball NZ

The Hawke’s Bay Hawks changing room for 2026 might well look like summer camp for American college basketballers as the club thinks about how it can accommodate a string of teenagers now signed with schools in the US.

The Hawks’ 2025 Sals NBL and Rapid League roster included six Napier and Hastings teenagers who have already joined or are about to join US colleges with the dream of following Steven Adams and a handful of other New Zealanders who have made it into the American NBA.

They are Kahuranaki Treacher and Ezrah Eagle, who’ve come through Hastings Boys’ High School and were Junior Tall Blacks teammates, and Jackson Ball, Maz Taylor, Harry Keighley and Ryder Moore, from Napier BHS.

Treacher, 19, led the way, picking up a sports scholarship at Auckland Grammar School, before heading to St Alban’s School in Washington DC, on the way to his recently completed first season with Eastern Arizona College.

Eagle, also 19, who left HBHS to take up a sports scholarship with Dilworth School in Auckland and became its deputy head prefect last year, is off to Whitman College, in Walla Walla, Washington State.