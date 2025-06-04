Hastings District Council councillor Wendy Schollum says proposed changes to the Litter Act would allow litter control officers to issue fines using vehicle registration and ownership details inside bags to identify dumpers.
If a letter with your name on it is found in a pile of rubbish left on the roadside, be prepared for a visit from your local council.
Proposed changes to the Litter Act would allow councils to ping fly-tippers long after they have fouled roadsides and private land andcaused environmental harm.
Large piles of dumped rubbish cost councils around Hawke’s Bay thousands of dollars a year to dispose of.
Hastings District councillor Wendy Schollum says that as the law stands, even when a name and address are found, councils’ hands are tied.
Under the proposed Responsibility for Reducing Waste Act, litter control officers would be able to issue fines using vehicle registration and ownership details inside rubbish bags to identify dumpers.
Councils would also be compensated by the offender if the dumped rubbish caused significant environmental harm.
There would be tiered penalties based on the seriousness of the offence and compensation associated with the costs of removing litter.
Schollum said she imagined the council would have a warning system for different degrees of littering.
“We won’t be turning up at your door waving a big stick. We will need reasonable evidence before taking any action.
“Someone throwing rubbish out the car window will not be treated the same as repeat offenders who don’t care that ratepayers have to pick up the bill for their actions.”
Schollum said Hastings had more than 5200km of roads, and many of the worst-hit areas were on NZTA-managed land where the council wasn’t allowed to clean up.
“What’s more, roadside safety rules also block many community-led clean-ups. Which means rubbish builds up, public pride takes a hit, and ratepayers keep footing the bill for the limited clean-up we can legally do,” she said.
A spokesperson for the Ministry for the Environment said the Government is progressing changes to make waste legislation more effective, clear and consistent.
The changes would replace the Waste Minimisation Act 2008 and the Litter Act 1979, aiming to reduce inefficiencies and clarify the roles of central and local government and the waste sector.