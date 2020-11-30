Flooded Maraenui sports club looks to reopen for 40th anniversary year

Maraenui Rugby and Sports Association administrator Paul Trass and president Vicki Julian after floodwaters receded and revealed widespread devastation of the facilities. Photo / File

The Maraenui Rugby and Sports Association is hoping it is able to reopen its flood-damaged clubrooms in plenty of time to start celebrating its 40th anniversary next year.

Administrator Paul Trass said the clubrooms, one of hundreds of buildings damaged in the recent Napier flood, will be closed for some months, with all the wooden floors, ceilings, and internal walls, fixtures and fittings "written off."

Almost all of the association's uniforms also need replacing because of contamination by the waste water.

"The good news is that we are well insured and 90 per cent of the costs will be covered," he said in a Facebook post to association members and the community. "We are waiting on the final assessments and some quotations from the builder, flooring contractor, and electrician. Once we have all that we will meet with the Insurance company and get it all under way."

Association president Vicki Julian says that while further removal of ceilings and other damaged parts of the property could happen over the next few weeks, she doubts whether building could start before Christmas, and the clubrooms could reopen by late February.

"Once it gets into March and the rugby season it could really start to hurt us if it's not open," she said.

The association grew from the foundation of the Maraenui Rugby Club which was established in 1981. Bringing in other sports including softball, netball, cricket, rugby league, pool and waka ama it has been established for about 30 years in clubrooms expanded around a former scouts hall at Maraenui Park, and has started plans to celebrated the 40th anniversary in 2021.

The Napier Technical Sports Club, which was surrounded by the flooding which enveloped Whitmore Park and surrounding areas, survived without damage to the clubroom, but has three changing rooms and its band hall in the lower-lying part of the buildings out of action while repairs are done, said president Jamie Bryant.

A large amount of rugby training gear including tackle pads, hit shields and balls have to be replaced in time for new season training, while the band is able to practise in the clubrooms which overlook the park pending the go ahead to use the hall.

Tech's rugby club centenary celebrations, which were to have been held this year because of the uncertainty to the Covid-19 crisis, are now being tentatively planned for Queen's Birthday next year.

Basketball Hawke's Bay, at the opposite end of the park and off Nuffield Ave, had some flooding in a storage area, and the new outdoor courts which were opened earlier this year but under water during the flood, appeared to have escaped damage, said CEO Nick Hogan.