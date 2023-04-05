Hannah Cox with her 11-month-old son Ted. Cox is a grateful recipient of an Auckland family's generosity. The family donated six gold tickets to the Mission Concert for people affected by the floods.

Hannah Cox was living on Dartmoor Rd in Puketapu when Cyclone Gabrielle struck.

“We lost everything,” said the mum who was rescued by her neighbours after rising floodwaters saw her stranded on the roof of her home for six hours with two young children to keep safe.

Cox now lives in Waipawa and is off to the Mission Concert to see Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, thanks to the generosity of an Auckland family who asked Hawke’s Bay Today to give away their six gold tickets to people badly affected by the cyclone.

The gold tickets - valued at $260 each - were given away in pairs. Hawke’s Bay Today received an overwhelming number of very worthy nominations from the community.

Cox, who was nominated by her grandmother Jenny Cox, is taking her sister Anastasia Cox to the show. Anastasia will be back home from Hamilton for the first time since the floods.