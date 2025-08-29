Advertisement
Flipping Napier CBD’s script – what everyone can do to bring some optimism back

By Pip Thompson
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Napier's Winter Street Jams tried to bring nightlife back to the city centre. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Pip Thompson is the General Manager of Napier City Business Inc

We’ve all seen the headlines: “Survive to 25.” “Stay alive in 25.” Catchy? Maybe. Inspiring? Not even close.

What if instead of survival, we talked about thriving? What if we flipped the script and started calling this “Optimistic 26”?

