O’Keefe is now back and challenging Heke for his old role.

But both of them are throwing more aroha and respect than jabs at each other at the moment.

Heke said his opponent wore his heart on his sleeve and was not shy to ask for help for those in need.

“Henare is a good grandfather and was a great husband to his lovely wife, Pam.

“And, as everyone knows, he was a father to many who didn’t have fathers and grandfathers.”

O’Keefe said Heke was a good man who had his love.

“As soon as you say you’re standing for office, there’s a bullseye that automatically materialises between your shoulder blades. You need a cast-iron constitution,” O’Keefe said.

“I don’t play politics, I’m not about crucifying and criticising. It gets you nowhere, so anybody who puts their name forward for public office, including Henry, has my admiration, respect, and my love.”

O’Keefe, who was honoured with the Queen’s Service Medal in 2011 for his community work, said once upon a time, people went around Flaxmere.

“They went to it temporarily, but they never became domicile there.

“But now people come here for the affordable housing, the supermarket and the amazing Flaxmere Parkrun.

“The run has attracted people to our township that might never have ventured here and they get to see what a great place it is.”

Heke agreed.

“Pre-cyclone, Flaxmere was the strongest and fastest-growing community in New Zealand,” he said.

“That means what we did as a council fulfilled the aspirations of the community that were set 60 years ago, which was to build a strong, vibrant community that was going to sustain the growth of Hastings.

“My catchphrase is Fast Forward Flaxmere. The council has made provisions to ensure that the infrastructure is in place for any future development or growth.”

Heke, who with his wife Monique Heke became well-known as contestants in My Kitchen Rules in 2015, winning the People’s Choice award, said the council can have some influence in Flaxmere by ensuring it doesn’t stall the township’s future development.

O’Keefe said the council needed to concentrate on Flaxmere’s housing and get more of it across the line.

“It’s everybody’s God-given right to have a safe, warm place to live.”

Rates increases were a subject both candidates agreed needed to be addressed.

Heke said some ratepayers thought rates were a waste of their money with no value.

“There is value in paying rates, and as a council we need to communicate that to our ratepayers,” he said.

“The other thing is that rates haven’t increased much in previous years. Not enough to keep up with infrastructure. So now the current ratepayer is carrying the burden.”

He said being a councillor was a tough job, but he was proud to be Flaxmere’s voice.

“I remind people that I don’t work for Hastings District Council. I’m there on behalf of the ratepayer.”

O’Keefe had a different opinion on rates.

“Everyone is talking about rates and the cost of living. The council can have an impact on that by capping rates and I’m all for that. But that’s something the council would have to work through.

“Perhaps some things have to go, and we concentrate on the bricks and mortar without losing the warm and fuzzies.

“Because you’ve got to have a nice city, with parks you can take your kids to and a swimming pool where people can go and relax. We have to find that balance.”

Flaxmere residents will have the final say on who represents them when voting documents are delivered between September 9-22. Voting closes at noon on October 11.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.