Flaxmere Ward: Henry Heke and Henare O’Keefe running for one seat on Hastings District Council

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Well-known Flaxmere personalities, current Hastings District Council councillor Henry Heke (left) and former councillor Henare O'Keefe, are battling it out for the one vacancy on the Flaxmere Ward. Photos / NZME

Henry v Henare – it’s a local government election fight that a boxing ring announcer would enthusiastically play up as “The Battle for Flaxmere”.

But even though it’s a contest between two well-known men who enjoy the sweet science, there’s not a lot of sparring going on.

Henry Heke and

Save